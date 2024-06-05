PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PML traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,694. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.