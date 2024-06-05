PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PNI opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

