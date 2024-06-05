PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RCS remained flat at $6.17 on Wednesday. 52,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,812. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.