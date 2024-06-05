Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:PNE opened at C$1.07 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNE

Insider Activity

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50. Insiders bought a total of 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $35,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.