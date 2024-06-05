Pinetree Capital Ltd. Buys 14,084 Shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 14,084 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $136,896.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,950.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 2,568 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $24,241.92.

On Friday, May 10th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 11,789 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $100,560.17.

TruBridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBRG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,758. The company has a market cap of $146.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.35 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. Analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

