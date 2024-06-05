Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 173,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,700. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,638,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,634,766.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 155,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,217.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

