Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 37,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,548. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,668.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,400,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,536.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $444,201.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

