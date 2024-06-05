Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 3.3% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.44. 15,058,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 40,710,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power
Plug Power Trading Down 6.5 %
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,153,000 after buying an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
