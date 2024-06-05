Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Popular Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 227,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,719. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

