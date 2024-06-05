Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 0.9%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.98 and last traded at $165.47. 1,040,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,576,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $390.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.