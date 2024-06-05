Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.3%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.24 and last traded at $165.06. Approximately 1,389,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,590,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.54.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $394.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

