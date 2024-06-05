ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 5,719,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,544,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $166,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

