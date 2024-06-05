ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.51

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 25837342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 5.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
