ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.51

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 25837342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,312 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,229 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,056,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $17,511,000.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.