Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 253,334 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3,799.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.31% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 258,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 317,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 65.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 117,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,525. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

