Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 62,688 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 518.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.35% of Murphy USA worth $26,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA traded up $11.06 on Wednesday, reaching $443.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,232. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.27 and a 52 week high of $451.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

