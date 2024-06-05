Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $26.23 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 282.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $26,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.19. 234,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.