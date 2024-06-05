Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1,901.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,863 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $33,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 78.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,166 shares of company stock worth $6,890,277. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.84. The stock had a trading volume of 139,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $163.62 and a 12 month high of $286.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.