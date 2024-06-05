Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.16. The stock had a trading volume of 561,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average is $189.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $154.10 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

