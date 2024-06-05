Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,570 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.20% of Graco worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Graco by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,124 shares of company stock worth $1,032,659. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,310. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.