Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 319,015 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1,984.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Maximus were worth $28,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 8,288.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

