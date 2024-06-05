Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,854,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.85% of Public Storage worth $992,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 615.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.11. The company had a trading volume of 272,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

