Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.30. 372,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 197,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $757.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

