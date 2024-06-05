Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Down 0.4%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.13. 8,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 136,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Puma Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.