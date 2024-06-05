Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) & Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Head-To-Head Review

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pure Storage and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Storage $2.83 billion 6.94 $61.31 million $0.28 215.82 Rigetti Computing $12.86 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pure Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Storage 3.19% 15.34% 5.32% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Pure Storage and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.4% of Pure Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Pure Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pure Storage and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Storage 0 6 14 0 2.70 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pure Storage presently has a consensus price target of $66.15, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Pure Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pure Storage is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Pure Storage beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. The company also provides FlashArray integrated hardware systems, including FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C, FlashArray//XL, FlashArray//E, and FlashArray File Services for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; and FlashBlade integrated hardware systems comprising FlashBlade//S and FlashBlade//E for managing and processing unstructured data workloads of various types from real-time log analytics and commercial high-performance computing (HPC) to data protection and recovery. In addition, it offers cloud-native storage solutions, such as Portworx by Pure Storage, a cloud-native Kubernetes data management solution; and Portworx Data Services, a Database-as-a-Service platform for Kubernetes. Further, the company provides Pure Fusion, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) management plane, which enables storage administrators to unify storage arrays and optimize storage pools; Evergreen Architecture comprising Pure1, an AI-driven cloud-based management platform, as well as Evergreen//One and Evergreen//Flex data storage solutions; and Cloud Block Store, a virtual block storage array, that provides customers the flexibility to operate a hybrid cloud model with seamless data mobility across on-premises and public cloud environments. It sells its products and subscription services through direct sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in January 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

