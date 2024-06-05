Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issued By Zacks Research

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Surmodics in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Surmodics

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.49 million, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 129,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.