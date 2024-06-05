Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Raised by HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

