Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Issued By Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.07.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock opened at C$89.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$101.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.74 billion.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.