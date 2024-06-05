Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Green Dot in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million.

GDOT has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE GDOT opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $510.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 65.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

