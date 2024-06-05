Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Increased by Analyst

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for MediWound in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

MediWound Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its position in MediWound by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

