Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Raised by Analyst

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Evergy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Evergy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.