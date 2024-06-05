Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Lifted by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CM stock opened at C$67.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$69.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$66.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.