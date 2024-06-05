Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Decreased by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.7 %

FL stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.