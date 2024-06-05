Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $3.56 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $374.71 million and $35.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.80 or 0.05365448 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00051062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,179,574 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

