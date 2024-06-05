Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 1.3%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 448,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 678,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $224.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.98.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 7,145.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,105 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth $998,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth $498,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 131,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,163 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

