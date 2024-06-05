QUASA Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $176,181.40 and $2,262.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,142.89 or 1.00005456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00111322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003981 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00188422 USD and is up 14.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,960.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

