Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Shares Down 1.2%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday. The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

