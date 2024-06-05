RBO & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 2.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $94.41. 520,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

