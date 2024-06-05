RBO & Co. LLC Has $30.52 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 5.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,335. The stock has a market cap of $289.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

