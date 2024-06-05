RBO & Co. LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 5.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.76. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

McDonald's Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

