Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.5%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.78 and last traded at $54.18. 878,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,520,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 509,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $4,522,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $3,028,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Realty Income by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 509,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.