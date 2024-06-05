Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

