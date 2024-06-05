Request (REQ) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $141.81 million and $4.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001284 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,843.30 or 0.99817753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00012710 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00109114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

