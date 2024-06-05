Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/29/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $153.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $169.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $158.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.45. The company had a trading volume of 279,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,898. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $102.30 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,749 shares of company stock worth $9,036,919. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,856,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $1,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 354.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 136.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

