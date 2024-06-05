Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Globant (GLOB)

Globant (NYSE: GLOB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/28/2024 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

5/24/2024 – Globant is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $279.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Globant had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

5/17/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $272.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $230.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2024 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

5/2/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $260.00 to $230.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $153.86. 695,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,117. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.82 and a one year high of $251.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Globant by 81.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

