ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.25. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,107,857 shares traded.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 188,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.45% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.