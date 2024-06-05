ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.80.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.38 and its 200 day moving average is $185.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,795. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,621,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3,599.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

