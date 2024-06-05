Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $865.13 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $865.13 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,177.97 or 0.99973919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012535 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00109974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003993 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00187842 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $916.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.