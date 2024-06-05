Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $881.81 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,482.12 or 0.99820198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012471 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00108547 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00187842 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $916.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

