Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWMN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.80 million, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $247,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,180 shares in the company, valued at $43,476,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $247,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,476,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $399,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,199 shares of company stock worth $6,152,747. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

