Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.70 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

